Mumbai: When Bhawna Vishwakarma, 23, imagined the start of her career as a lawyer, it always involved spending a few years at a large firm, learning the ropes of commercial practice. But as covid-19 put campus placements on hold and froze recruitment in most sectors, she decided to set up her own practice. She considers herself lucky because she’s secured herself rent-free office space thanks to senior Delhi-based advocate Swathi Sukumaran.

Vishwakarma saw Sukumaran’s post on a social media platform. Sukumaran was making available five seats in her office for a year to any young independent lawyer who needed office space but couldn’t afford rent. Having built an independent practice, Sukumaran understands the struggle the young lawyers face. “A bad job market coupled with expenses and less work will ruin a young lawyer. They need community and emotional support now," she says.

While Bar associations have been mobilizing funds for lawyers, advocates are trying to lend a hand to struggling junior lawyers amid the pandemic. Over 79% of lawyers with less than two years of experience earn less than ₹10,000 a month, according to a survey by think tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. Covid-19 has cut further into their earnings as clients postpone taking up legal matters.

Sukumaran’s team of five was working on a roster basis in the 2,000sqft office, so she decided to offer it to five young lawyers in a crunch. “This is not a job or mentorship programme. It’s just a way to help them tide over this phase. While video conferencing is good for court proceedings, personal interaction is still required with litigants or commercial clients," she says.

Early this month, Sajan Poovayya and Sanjanthi Sajan, senior advocates at the Supreme court and Karnataka High Court, began an ‘Assist a Junior’ campaign. They raised a fund of ₹1 crore to provide financial aid to junior advocates affiliated any Bar association in the country.

Some send clients to juniors who are struggling to make ends meet. Varun Kumar, a Delhi High Court advocate, has been helping juniors find new clients. “A lot of lawyers are suddenly without jobs and have set up independent practice. I pass on cases like legal compliance, and harassment or domestic dispute cases, which come to me. It ensures that their monthly expenditure is covered," says Kumar.

Meanwhile, Vishwakarma is looking forward to starting her practice. Most of her clients are startups founders across the country, but she wants an office space because “you are among like-minded people, you get to learn from them, and are more productive".

