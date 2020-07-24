Gig workers offer new services to stay in business

When projects were suddenly cancelled during the lockdown, freelance consultant Masroor Lodi too quickly created 15 training modules, including one on managing personal finance, and a strategy course for top leadership teams. He’s even partnered with a yoga instructor in Bengaluru to provide de-stressing tips. While training sessions only bring in a quarter of the revenue he made earlier, he says it has put him in touch with new clients and is better than earning nothing. “The new programmes have helped us create new knowledge," says Lodi, who is also conducting a year-long study on behavioural changes in organisations during covid-19 for a UK University.