Guided missiles homing in with Indian deep tech

It’s the latest twist in a long saga of the Indian armed forces’ quest for modern ATGMs fitted with imaging infrared (IIR) seekers for night-fighting. A deal to buy 8,356 Israeli Spike missiles was dumped at the last minute in 2017 on hopes that the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), which had been working on indigenous ATGMs for over a decade, would deliver them. But despite periodic announcements of “successful tests", DRDO’s third-generation Nag missiles are yet to be inducted as doubts persist over their costs and capabilities. The army even had to place an emergency order for 240 Spike missiles to be deployed on the Pakistan border following the Pulwama attack and Balakot air strike in 2019.