Harjinder Singh faces deportation from US: Shocking footage shows semi-truck driver taking rogue U-turn, killing 3

An Indian man, identified as Harjinder Singh, reportedly faces deportation from the US after he was held responsible for the violent crash. Harjinder Singh, a semi-truck driver, came under the scanner after a video showed him taking an illegal U-turn that claimed three lives on the Florida Turnpike.

The incident took place near Fort Pierce around 3 pm on August 12 when Singh allegedly attempted to cut across the highway through an "official use only" median pass, the Times of India reported. He was operating a commercial semi-truck with a trailer.

This resulted in the trailer jackknifing and colliding with a minivan — leaving all three of the minivan's passengers dead, according to officials.

Viral Video The video, which has now gone viral, showed a view from inside the cab of the semi-truck driver. Suddenly, the driver makes a U-turn, causing a minivan behind it to crash into the huge vehicle. Singh appears unmoved by the horror crash.

Photos from the scene showed the van torn apart, its roof peeled back and its other scattered across the highway.

A post shared from the Official White House Rapid Response addressed the incident. It stated that "this individual", Harjinder Singh, "is an illegal immigrant who was granted a commercial driver’s license by the State of California — and now, three innocent people are dead."

"He has been arrested for vehicular homicide and an ICE detainer has been issued," the Rapid Response posted on X.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital in an email, "This is a devastating tragedy made even worse by the fact that it was totally preventable."

"The actions taken by the defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal," the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Executive Director Dave Kerner said in a statement.

Harjinder Singh faces deportation According to reports, Harjinder Singh has been staying in the USA illegally since 2018. He reportedly carried a California commercial driver's licence.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer against him.

Singh remains in custody on state and federal charges, but the FLHSMV said that he will be deported when the state charges are resolved.

If convicted of homicide, he faces prison time in Florida before deportation, New York Post claimed.