Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >Business of Life >Healthtech set for robust growth
Photo: iStock

Healthtech set for robust growth

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST howindialives.com

Healthcare is generally considered recession proof, and with covid-19 being a health crisis, investors are betting on innovation in the sector

Healthcare is generally considered recession proof, and with covid-19 being a health crisis, investors are betting on innovation in the sector. Healthtech startups are set to gain.

Healthcare is generally considered recession proof, and with covid-19 being a health crisis, investors are betting on innovation in the sector. Healthtech startups are set to gain.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
View Full Image
Healthtech set for robust growth

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated