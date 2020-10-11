Helping people claim benefits is good business

I got gas connections for 42 women in my village," says 28-year-old Zeba Khan, who moved to a farm near Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh after her marriage. “I’ve got many young girls registered for the Sukanya savings scheme and helped the elderly get pensions, and one of them received free treatment after a heart attack with an Ayushman Bharat card."

A year ago, she joined Haqdarshak, a five-year-old startup that helps people discover and access thousands of government welfare schemes. For a small fee, they can book a Haqdarshak like Khan to help find schemes they are eligible for, get basic documents like a PAN card or Aadhaar, and apply for what they are entitled to.

“I’ve got recognition in the village for the work I do and also earn around ₹6,000 a month from this," says Khan, who is bringing up two young sons. “Before this, I was doing nothing outside my home even though I have an MA in sociology."

Almost all of Haqdarshak’s field agents are women who have access to the local community through self-help groups that have come up in rural India as a model for microfinance institutions, government agencies and NGOs to extend their reach.

Social impact

“In a way, the supply chain was already there, so it makes business sense for us. But training women to do this also makes a bigger social impact because the money they earn goes towards education, health or nutrition instead of being squandered on alcohol or other things," says Aniket Doegar, co-founder and CEO of Haqdarshak.

When he embarked on this in 2015, he visualized a social enterprise backed by philanthropists, which would provide information on welfare schemes. But it soon became clear that people also required help with the paperwork and procedures to get their benefits. This led to deployment of Haqdarshaks and a business model to reduce dependence on handouts.

The minimal charges to provide the service to beneficiaries didn’t defray the cost in training and operations. But as Haqdarshak proved itself, with benefits worth over ₹100 crore channelized to 300,000 citizens so far, its value proposition dovetailed with corporate CSR programmes.

“We’ve always been mission-driven. But in the last couple of years, it has been a pleasant surprise to see the uptake from the corporate sector, and realize that we can unlock money from the government for social impact at a huge scale," says Doegar.

One of the first to engage Haqdarshak was Godrej Properties to help construction workers avail of their benefits under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act. Realty firms pay a BOCW cess to states, but most workers don’t claim their entitlement. They have to get registered and show eligibility, which gets complicated because they are migrant workers moving from one project to another.

“They’re employed by our contractors and sub-contractors, but as a developer, when we look at our responsibility towards these workers, who are really vulnerable, we want to ensure they’re protected by the schemes they’re entitled to," says Gayatri Divecha, CSR head of the Godrej Group.

“Initially, it was difficult to raise awareness among the workers, but as they started seeing outcomes, like insurance cover, scholarship for their kids, and so on, it picked up steam. Haqdarshak played a key role because they were tuned into the needs of these workers," she adds.

What started out in a small way now covers over 10,000 workers at Godrej Properties. The importance of connecting them to entitlements got a new dimension during covid lockdowns when huge numbers of migrant workers returned to their villages. Haqdarshak has been helping them get ration cards, access MGNREGA jobs, and connect with government or private organizations offering relief, including food.

“There’s nothing bigger than the government and its budget for social impact. So, being able to tap that systematically, with organizations like Haqdarshak becoming last-mile delivery agents for entitlements, is pivotal in terms of the scale of impact moving forward," says Divecha.

Perfect partner

Tata Power, several of whose plants are in remote areas, had a financial inclusivity programme called Adhikar which was similar in principle. For example, volunteers from its Maithon plant in Jharkhand were going into the surrounding tribal areas to hold camps for people who had even less awareness of government schemes than others. “We still encourage this, but in 2018 we realized we needed a partner to scale it up," says Shalini Singh, who leads CSR and sustainability initiatives at Tata Power. “What attracted us to Haqdarshak was also their app-based technology which helps them collect data and show outcomes."

The startup helped Tata Power scale the programme to 16 locations covering 100,000 people last year. It’s a service that provides whatever it takes to get the benefits. It requires an understanding of how government functions and mobilizing teams on the ground. There’s usually a political angle too, as some states push a scheme while others dawdle.

Haqdarshak has partnered around 50 organizations, which includes philanthropic foundations. This has taken it to 60 districts where 5,000 women are active as Haqdarshaks. Nearly 90% of the startup’s revenue comes from its corporate partnerships. “They have helped us stabilize the model, improve ground operations, and bring down unit costs. A year-and-a-half back, we were processing 5,000 applications a month; last month we did 65,000, but we have the capacity to handle 2 lakh applications a month," says Doegar.

The scale and stability now let him explore sustainable B2C options where citizens pay directly for the services. The challenge is in setting the right expectations because when a document or benefit will arrive depends on a government department. “But we have seen that people are willing to pay a small fee, as long as they know we will get the work done, because otherwise they may end up spending 10 times as much," says Doegar.

A new initiative, launched on August 15, is to help small businesses unlock government benefits. “For example, a kirana store has no clue about government schemes and their documentation. So, even if you’re charging an upfront fee, they’re willing to take that chance because the value of unlocking benefits is huge," he says. The startup has started working with close to 2,000 MSMEs in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and hopes to scale it up to 1 lakh in the next six months.

“There are complex challenges, but I also see huge opportunities for innovation," says Doegar. “We are talking about close to 1 billion people requiring something or the other, whether it’s a government document or registration for a scheme. In India, common people find it scary to get into all this. I’ve seen even a ₹50 crore turnover company struggling with documentation just like a kirana store. So, we haven’t even scratched the surface yet."

Sumit Chakraberty is a Consulting Editor with Mint. Write to him at chakraberty@gmail.com

