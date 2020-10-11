Helping people claim benefits is good business

Tata Power, several of whose plants are in remote areas, had a financial inclusivity programme called Adhikar which was similar in principle. For example, volunteers from its Maithon plant in Jharkhand were going into the surrounding tribal areas to hold camps for people who had even less awareness of government schemes than others. “We still encourage this, but in 2018 we realized we needed a partner to scale it up," says Shalini Singh, who leads CSR and sustainability initiatives at Tata Power. “What attracted us to Haqdarshak was also their app-based technology which helps them collect data and show outcomes."