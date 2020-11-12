Hercule Poirot can solve your work problem too

Brilliant detectives succeed in their quest for the truth because they ask the right questions. These questions may appear innocuous or stupid, but they are carefully designed to elicit some information that helps complete the jigsaw puzzle. That’s true of managers too. Unless we ask the right questions, it is unlikely that we will get the right answers that will help us deliver growth, profitability or innovation. To do this well, we always need to have the larger jigsaw picture in mind. Our questions have to emanate from the gaps we wish to fill in this picture instead of being merely led by the colourful PowerPoint slides in front of us. Detective novels, featuring greats like Poirot and Sherlock Holmes, are veritable masterclasses in the art of asking the right questions in the most disarming way.