Hey boss, can you be nicer, please?

The pandemic has prompted many companies to move away from the physical workplace and offer remote working options to their employees. But just like any unprecedented crisis, navigating the work-from-home normal has introduced various unforeseen challenges.

Months of remote working, virtual meetings and scarce in-person engagements have led to increased feelings of professional uncertainty and distress, leading to a drop in productivity and creativity. In fact, LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index shows one in three Indian professionals believes remote working is slowing career progression, making them feel lonelier, and harming work-life balance. In the backdrop of this economic climate and a dented workforce perception, companies are faced with the rather tough challenge of keeping their employees happy and motivated.

As leaders step up to provide support to their team amid persistent uncertainty, here are some tips to help managers boost the overall well-being of their employees in this new era of working.

Flexibility counts

When the line between “work" and “home" starts to blur, employees find themselves stuck to the computer screen for longer periods of time while at home. Evidently, flexible remote working arrangements are the need of the hour. They can help people maintain a better work-life balance, giving them the opportunity to switch off once they step outside the office.

Data shows three in five Indian professionals have felt lonely at some point when working remotely, while only one in four was being offered flexible work hours during the early stages of the lockdown. Encouraging employees to schedule time-off for personal responsibilities or family time would help them get back to work with more energy and accountability.

Call of a shared mission

Managers must practice healthy doses of empathy by addressing and accepting that we’re all in this together. For example, asserting the organization’s commitment to treating all employees impartially, even under trying circumstances; acknowledging the difficult circumstances that employees are going through; and demonstrating transparency can go a long way in maintaining loyalty in the company. Giving shout-outs on team calls for exceptional work every now and then can also improve workplace relationships and build a stronger sense of togetherness.

Keep it casual

Putting things in writing is often necessary. In the new remote environment, however, just listening to your colleagues’ voices goes a long way. A brief telephonic discussion with your employee on any pending work can increase efficiency and transparency, which can often break down potential misunderstandings and other roadblocks. Videoconferencing while grabbing the morning coffee and discussing your daily to-dos is also a great way of starting your team’s day. Many companies are also exploring “always-on" chat rooms, where colleagues can share work discussions or light-hearted interactions to add a more personal touch to their team relations. This implies the need for more frequent communication between managers and teams—communication that is driven by meaningful intent to unlock higher productivity and trust among team members.

Role reversal

The work-from-home normal demands new skills, competencies and attitudes to navigate today’s changing workplace priorities. But it is also triggering a reversal of roles, as leaders approach the evaluations with more flexibility, leniency, empathy and compassion. These Servant Leaders put forth the team’s needs before everything else, ensuring their employees have a conducive environment to work in. However, managers may need more frequent, smaller evaluations such as semi-annual or quarterly check-ins to provide feedback for greater career growth and enhancement, and employees can use this opportunity to make necessary adjustments and secure strong relationships with their employers. Servant leadership will, therefore, have an edge in recruiting, motivating and retaining talented people in the new world of work.

Go ahead, compliment

With cost-cutting and physical distancing prevalent across the business world, traditional incentives like raises, team outings or holiday packages don’t work any more. Companies would be surprised to know how much people appreciate simple, creative gifts like flower baskets or cupcakes. These gestures are anything but grandeur, and yet work wonders in terms of appreciating the efforts of employees in a more wholesome and less materialistic manner. Other ways to incentivise good performance include adjusting leave balances, delivering healthcare hampers, making more inclusive internal policies, extending free learning courses, or simply a virtual pat-on-the-back.

Since working remotely has drastically changed the way we interact in a physically distant world, it’s vital to ensure that the little things we did in office continue. This is the time to empower the workforce and trust the team’s abilities, because in the end, we’re all in this together.

Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager, LinkedIn.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via