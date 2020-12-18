Hey boss, can you be nicer, please?

Putting things in writing is often necessary. In the new remote environment, however, just listening to your colleagues’ voices goes a long way. A brief telephonic discussion with your employee on any pending work can increase efficiency and transparency, which can often break down potential misunderstandings and other roadblocks. Videoconferencing while grabbing the morning coffee and discussing your daily to-dos is also a great way of starting your team’s day. Many companies are also exploring “always-on" chat rooms, where colleagues can share work discussions or light-hearted interactions to add a more personal touch to their team relations. This implies the need for more frequent communication between managers and teams—communication that is driven by meaningful intent to unlock higher productivity and trust among team members.