How blockchain links manufacturers, suppliers and financiers

“The first thing we have said is that it’s not as if you can’t use the platform until every single supply chain partner is on it," says Chandra. “The analogy we use is the WhatsApp group or Slack channel. You can create multiple groups or be a part of multiple groups. In the same way, a manufacturer can create a consortium with a subset of its suppliers. So, you can start small and keep adopting it for more use cases as you see benefits."