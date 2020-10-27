How crypto is now making a comeback

The crypto industry has also been at pains to reorient investors away from short-term trading. “Unlike other assets, a majority of the participants in cryptos in India are traders rather than investors. We are trying to change this with our daily SIP-like feature," said Bitbns’ Dahake. “The original need for crypto came from freelancers who were due small payments from abroad," said Nitin Agarwal, founder and director, B21 Ltd, a cryptocurrency investment platform. “The costs of international money transfers were prohibitive, particularly for small amounts of money and the process was time-consuming. In 2017, many new cryptocurrencies got launched and this gave way to speculation. In today’s market, we are undertaking a conscious effort to nurture long-term holders."