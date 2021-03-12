How Gen Y is breaking the work-from-home monotony

For Elim Panda, 29, who works with Gurugram-based recruitment company Tagged, working out of a café she visits at least twice every 10 days, doesn’t help with her productivity, but “if I am doing a routine execution task, where cognitive skills are not required, I prefer going out. It’s a good break." Panda, who returned to her hometown Bhubaneshwar from Gurugram in July, even invites friends, who have also moved back from other cities, to work together. “It’s like group study," she says. While Panda ends up spending about ₹600 each time she visits the café on food, she believes it’s a small price to pay for her increased work efficiency.