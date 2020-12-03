How India Inc is rethinking inclusion during pandemic

Over the past few months, the visually impaired employees of Softtech and Accessibility Solutions have been practising how to do videoconference meetings. “While celebrating someone’s birthday or any other special occasion, everyone turns on their camera and continue their friendly banter. It will help them learn how to position their camera, their chair," explains Siddhant Chothe, the tech company’s co-founder. The aim is to make them comfortable doing client meets on video calls eventually. “It’s for the client’s benefit. I feel my colleagues will also gain confidence. It may lead to better rapport," says Chothe, who’s visually impaired.