How India Inc is rethinking inclusion during the pandemic

When it comes to working towards inclusivity, it’s been a continuous learning journey for firms. BarrierBreak, a digital accessibility testing and consulting platform, where 70% of the employees are differently abled, faced challenges while organizing inclusive fun activities. “We soon realized that for certain activities, like taking selfie, people with visual impairment were not comfortable. Hearing impaired weren’t interested in oral performances despite having interpreters, as they couldn’t participate. In a physical format, you will still be part of it, but virtually, people had preferences. We realized we had to make activities as inclusive as possible but at the same time, not feel bad if certain groups didn’t attend," says chief executive Shilpi Kapoor.