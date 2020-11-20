How music has come to our rescue during the pandemic

Clearly, we yearn for music, especially live music since it brings us into a state of elation in which nothing else exists but the sound and the rhythm. For many of us, being unable to enjoy live music has been a source of real grief. There are many ways to keep the music playing even as we transition to the post-pandemic world. An optimized listening environment is key, as is practising the art of active listening. You could also reconnect with live albums that you love. This could be iconic live performances such as Talking Heads’ concert film Stop Making Sense, The Band’s farewell concert “The Last Waltz", or Nirvana’s “Unplugged in New York".