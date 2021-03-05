How Satya Nadella brought a growth mindset to Microsoft

After thousands of internal surveys and focus groups, the newly defined role became clear: a manager enables success through the empowerment and accountability of their team. Teaching coaching skills to each of its leaders is a priority for Microsoft. Coaching and building the next line of leaders also gets reflected in how they promote and reward future leaders. Today, Microsoft has Glassdoor (one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites that also offers a database of company reviews from current and ex-employees) approvals of 95 per cent and is rated one of the best places to work for, a far cry from the Microsoft Nadella inherited in 2014.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}