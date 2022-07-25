How to say no to busywork and supercharge your career

When Ravi Raman, an executive coach in Minneapolis, works with clients who are burned out, he often finds they’re stuck in a torrent of work that’s not what they were hired to do. One product-management leader at a tech company realized she was spending more than 20% of her time on diversity training and interviewing candidates for other teams—important jobs, but not what her bosses wanted her to focus on, it turned out. Once on track for a promotion this past February, she was told she hadn’t done enough big, strategic work to earn it, Mr. Raman says.