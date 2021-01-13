How to win the war against clutter

How to win the war against clutter5 min read . 04:32 PM IST
An expert explains how to conquer the emotional minefields that come with tidying up: ‘It’s all clutter and it’s all connected.’
To conquer the clutter in our homes we must also be ready to deal with the many emotions buried in it, says Jes Marcy, a professional organizer in Poestenkill, N.Y. Ms. Marcy leads online classes on how to get rid of unnecessary items and on social media runs a private support group for people trying to organize their homes, a process that can be fraught with stress, guilt, resentment and grief, she says.
Ms. Marcy tells clients that when they start to unclutter their homes of physical possessions they inevitably will find connections to emotional, financial and relationship issues in their lives, too. “It’s all clutter and it’s all connected," she says.
