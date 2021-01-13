Subscribe
Home >News >Business Of Life >How to win the war against clutter
A cluttered desk can affect productivity

How to win the war against clutter

5 min read . 04:32 PM IST Ellen Byron , The Wall Street Journal

An expert explains how to conquer the emotional minefields that come with tidying up: ‘It’s all clutter and it’s all connected.’

To conquer the clutter in our homes we must also be ready to deal with the many emotions buried in it, says Jes Marcy, a professional organizer in Poestenkill, N.Y. Ms. Marcy leads online classes on how to get rid of unnecessary items and on social media runs a private support group for people trying to organize their homes, a process that can be fraught with stress, guilt, resentment and grief, she says.

Ms. Marcy tells clients that when they start to unclutter their homes of physical possessions they inevitably will find connections to emotional, financial and relationship issues in their lives, too. “It’s all clutter and it’s all connected," she says.

