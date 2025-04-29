Hyderabad, Bengaluru shine among metro airports in footfall growth; new Noida, Navi Mumbai facilities set for takeoff

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) declared the footfalls at Indian airports for the last financial year. Delhi continued to be the largest airport in the country in both Domestic and International footfalls, having an unassailable lead over Mumbai, which maintained its second position.

The fastest growth was accounted for by Hyderabad airport, which saw a growth of 17.3 per cent in FY25 (April 2024 to March 2025) as compared to the previous financial year. Kolkata came in next with a 12.1 per cent growth, Bengaluru followed with 9.7 per cent when it comes to domestic footfalls. Chennai recorded 8 per cent growth, while Delhi and Mumbai recorded 6.4 per cent and 2.7 per cent growth, respectively. Both Mumbai and Delhi are congested with limited scope to grow and have a large base, making a double-digit growth impossible. On the international side, Bengaluru reported the highest growth at 25 per cent followed by Hyderabad at 12.3 per cent. Delhi reported a 10 per cent growth, while Mumbai saw an 8.9 per cent increase in footfalls. Both Chennai and Kolkata saw shrinking footfalls marginally, with Kolkata seeing a drop of 4 per cent while Chennai saw a marginal drop of 0.4 per cent.