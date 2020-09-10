In a crisis, U-turns can be good

Turnaround into new verticals is possible only if you are nimble. When Near. Store’s core business of taking orders for local kirana stores online came to a standstill because of the lockdown and no local supplies, they put their energy into a new possibility—a community ordering platform that allowed housing societies to order directly from large and small brands. They launched this within eight days of the lockdown. “In hindsight, it was a great strategy to partner with brands who could deliver bulk orders," says Ashish Kumar, co-founder, Near.Store, based in Mumbai. By June, the business had offerings from 60-plus brands and revenue grown 10 times. “We adapted quickly as we were nimble and could put together a new line of business and launch it in a week," says Kumar, adding that a good balance of resilience and healthy pessimism helps you in surviving in uncertain markets.