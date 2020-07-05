In tier-2 and -3 towns, TikTok influencers out of income, validation

That’s the problem with social media. Along with the desire for fame and money comes the hunger for validation, which eventually becomes a quicksand of anxiety. It’s not just restricted to content creators, points out Manoj Sharma, a clinical psychologist who heads de-addiction centre SHUT Clinic at NIMHANS in Bengaluru. “We are all more active in the online world than in real life. Our appreciation for things has become restricted to likes, retweets and emojis." TikTok boosted self-esteem. “There’s a need in all of us to become a better version of ourselves. TikTok gave people the liberty to be role models themselves. Now imagine having that taken away, the effect it will have on people."