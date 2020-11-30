India’s answer to superfast optical AI computing

That makes it a David vs Goliath fight, admits Ramana, but the Hyderabad-based startup’s value proposition may lie in what’s done best in Indian deep tech: frugal engineering. LightspeedAI’s understanding of emerging industry requirements comes from Ramana’s experience of working for Singapore’s Institute of Microelectronics (IME). “Singapore’s research institutions are tailored to meet industry requirements. I had to get 30% of my budget from industry, so I had to go and look for problems and solve them," says Ramana. “IME also had an excellent scheme where the government subsidized researchers to go and work with small and medium enterprises for low fees. So, I was working with a lot of SMEs who cope with frugal budgets and need to deliver in a very short period of time."