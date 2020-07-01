Why the Indian art world is slow to adapt to digital era

When the lockdown started, art curator and consultant Lubna Sen began thinking about ways to take the conversation on emerging artists online. She started an online art residency with 30 artists, including Sarma, to create works that reflect how the three months changed their lives. She’s now giving final touches to her first-ever digital exhibition, which will feature those 100-plus artworks. “You have to change with the times. I didn’t know much about digital exhibitions before but now you can ask me anything," laughs Sen, the curator of The Spirit Remains Unlocked, which will be open to public from 15 July on the website of The Art Route.