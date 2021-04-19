Indian short film gets minted as an NFT

“We do have ambitions that are sizeable, but if someone is able to buy it at $700-800 that would be good. However, we hope that as we scale up, the resale of collector’s edition of the film will be higher. What we are looking at is easy level entry for Indian investors. The idea is to sell the movie at around 0.3 ethererum and, tomorrow, it might have a resale value, which will be higher," said Fernandes, who is the co-founder of the production house.