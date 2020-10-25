Innovation in design and delivery needed to spread insurance

“At the moment, because of the minimum capital requirements, it is not possible to set up standalone microinsurance (SAMI) companies. However, if SAMIs are permitted, as we have recommended in our recent committee report, much better product design and distribution are likely to happen. This is essential if we are to make insurance products available to low- and middle-income households," says Nachiket Mor, a member of the Irdai committee, who has been advising central and state governments on redesigning healthcare systems.