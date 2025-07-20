Delhi man drugged, electrocuted by wife and her lover. Instagram chat exposes murder plot

What was initially believed to be a case of accidental electrocution in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar has now been confirmed as a planned murder, exposed through chilling Instagram messages exchanged between the victim’s wife and his cousin.

According to police, 36-year-old Karan Dev was killed by his wife, Sushmita and his paternal cousin Rahul, who were allegedly in a relationship. Both have been arrested and charged with murder, NDTV reported.

The incident took place on the morning of July 13. Karan was declared brought dead at a hospital in Janakpuri, West Delhi. His wife claimed he had suffered an electric shock at home. The family did not initially suspect foul play and declined a post-mortem. However, police pushed for an autopsy due to the unusual circumstances and the victim’s young age.

The breakthrough came three days later, on July 16, when Karan’s younger brother, Kunal Dev, discovered disturbing Instagram chats between Sushmita and Rahul. He recorded the conversation and submitted it to the police, prompting them to register a murder case.

“Give him a shock”: The plot revealed The chats exposed a premeditated plan to murder Karan by sedating him with sleeping pills and electrocuting him to make the death appear accidental.

According to police, Sushmita mixed 15 sleeping pills into Karan’s dinner on the night of July 12. When he didn’t pass out as quickly as expected, she messaged Rahul in a panic.

“Check once how long it takes to die after taking the medicine,” she wrote. “It’s been three hours… and no death yet. What should we do?”

Rahul responded: “If you can’t figure anything out, give him a shock.”

Sushmita then asked how to tie Karan up to deliver the electric current. Rahul replied: “With tape.”

The messages continued through the night, with Sushmita updating Rahul that Karan was breathing slowly. She struggled to give him more pills and asked Rahul to come over and help.

Eventually, police say, the accused administered an electric shock to Karan’s finger while he was still sedated, hoping to stage the scene as an accidental electrocution.

Wife alerted family after act After the act, Sushmita reportedly went to her in-laws’ home nearby and informed them that Karan had suffered an electric shock. The family rushed back to the apartment and took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Further investigation confirmed that the electrocution was intentional, and not caused by any faulty appliance or wiring.