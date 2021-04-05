Is intermittent fasting truly for everyone?

“IF helps the gut recover, rejuvenate, re-inoculate and repair — what I call the 4 R’s. Eating constantly fatigues the digestive system and fasting gives it time to recuperate. In the initial few days you may have to deal with some acidity, but slowly acid production in the stomach goes down as the stomach lining gets used to the new eating schedule. Our bodies are very intuitive," says nutritionist and gut health coach Payal Kothari, author of The Gut: The Story of Our Incredible Second Brain. “In some ways, IF is an ‘easy’ diet to do because you don’t have to count calories and obsess over what and how much you’re eating within your eating window. But that does not mean, as some people seem to believe, that you can eat ‘anything’ within the 8 hours if you’re doing a 16:8 fast (16 hours of fasting with an 8-hour eating window. You may see some initial weight loss if you do that but it will soon plateau," says Kothari.