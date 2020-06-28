Keeping a check on the heartbeat of India via cloud

The quality of data is vital for the ECG interpretation over the cloud to be as good as any you would get at a large hospital. Over 200 heart conditions can show up in an ECG. Hence, the need for a clinical grade machine with 12 leads that can detect any of these conditions. Compare that with the single lead ECG app of the Apple Watch, which recently got FDA clearance for use during the pandemic. Such an app has limited functionality and cannot be a substitute for a standard ECG to diagnose a heart attack. ECG apps in other wearables and phones are also limited to a single lead because otherwise you would need multiple electrodes attached to your body. The ECG app of an Apple Watch can pick up about 17 conditions and most of the critical ones are not among those, says Charbiwala. “Only one out of those 17 conditions, called ventricular tachycardia, is something you associate with a cardiac arrest."