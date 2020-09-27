Lines between esports, gaming, gambling blurred

Despite the evolving digital culture in a country with over 500 million smartphone users, India is yet to recognize esports as a real sport involving speed, agility and strategy like traditional sports. China was one of the first to do so in 2003, and over 50 other countries have followed suit since then. Neighbouring Sri Lanka declared it an official sport last year, after 150 schools participated in an inter-school esport championship. Last month, Indonesia recognized esports and included it in the national games. The 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines had esports as a medal event. Video games like League of Legends and Pro Evolution Soccer featured in demonstration events at the 2018 Asian Games.