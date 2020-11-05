Lite Mint | SC on UV rays, US jobs, Indonesia in recession & others

Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000 –showing signs of the havoc coronavirus has wrecked on the economy. There is still a stream of jobless claims, even after eight months of the pandemic hitting USA. The Labor Department said that while some of the unemployed are being recalled to their old jobs or are finding new ones many jobless Americans have used up their state unemployment aid and are now looking at a federal extended benefits program. Meanwhile, the British Government has extended the salary support program for five more months and will pay 80% of wages for those unemployed because of coronavirus restrictions. The program was originally supposed to end in October but will now extend till the end of March. England has gone into another lockdown which will now last till 2 December because of surging numbers.