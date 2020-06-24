Long hours, WFH stress, salary cuts pushing millennials to quit jobs

The toll of long working hours and blurring of boundaries between professional and personal lives in today’s virtual office has become a common topic of conversation despite there being no concrete data on the subject yet. Kanika Agarwal, founder of mental health platform MindPeers, offers some insights on the growing epidemic of stress. In a span of three months, she has seen a twofold rise in people coming forward with mental health issues. Of 1,500 people who seek telephonic or online counselling at MindPeers, 57% have stress related to work and career. Most of these cases are in the 18-35 age bracket. “Mostly those in the millennial cohort are coming forward to talk about how work from home is affecting their personal lives, that there’s no start and stop time," says Agarwal. “Gen Y is more aware of their feelings and think about what they like and dislike. They are asking themselves whether they are happy in their jobs, unlike the previous generations."