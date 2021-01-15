Long-term success doesn’t always start with A+ at school

First, it is well established that building one’s credentials through degrees from well-known educational institutions is useful. Unless supported by a sizeable inheritance, we all want to reach a position of relative educational, financial and job security. Bill Gates and Steve Jobs are notable exceptions. They have been immensely successful despite being college dropouts. However, a significant body of research has established that the conventional wisdom of getting a good college degree is indeed a good idea. For example, a research by Pew Social Trends suggests those who do not obtain college degrees end up earning half the median annual salary while suffering four times higher unemployment rate. Moreover, this same springboard effect can be achieved from other sources. Putting in stellar performances, achieving good referrals, rapidly upskilling, and fast-track promotions are all ways of opening doors for new and extraordinary opportunities.