Making the shift from GPUs to ‘brainier’ computing in edge AI

On the other hand, a von Neumann architecture is absolutely deterministic, where two plus two in a processor always produces four. “Logic gates and operants have to precisely behave in the way they are supposed to. But this is not how natural systems work on real-life stimuli. So, if we are able to show that similar probabilistic or approximate computation can be done with nanoscale devices, then we would be able to make the case for future neuromorphic computing," says Suri. The constant battle to control the behaviour of the building blocks of chips would then no longer be a disadvantage; it would instead become a part of the solution.