Meet the founder who is giving bots wings to fly

Mowito’s software platform saves time for the robotics company to build and deploy robots for new use cases, such as the current spike in demand for cleaning and disinfecting robots because of the pandemic. Mowito is currently running a pilot for a California-based company making robots for cleaning parking spaces. These robots were guided by GPS earlier but the company wanted them to be able to move in sheltered spaces or indoors. Engineers in the company did not have the expertise to build the navigation system. Hiring engineers would be expensive and time-consuming, so Mowito entered the picture.