Mentors help newbie programmers hack a way into tech world

In 2015, when InterviewBit started, its focus was on helping recruiters find suitable candidates. It offered interview prep to aspirants, free learning materials and coaching in coding questions likely to come up in interviews. “We gave guidance on what tech companies were seeking," says InterviewBit co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena. Those who did well in the prep got referrals.

Essentially it rescued recruiters flooded with unqualified applicants, especially in India where even computer science graduates do very little coding in college. The two co-founders, Saxena and Anshuman Singh, experienced this first hand when they were worked for Fab.com and Facebook. InterviewBit set out to do the initial screening and provide likely candidates to tech companies, which included biggies like Uber and startups like Dunzo.

Last year, it decided to go deeper by launching Scaler Academy, which offers 30-week paid courses, oriented towards practical learning with mentors than typical college-type lectures. “In the internet age, all the knowledge one needs is available online, but finding it is hard. A mentor can create a path for you, unblock you if you’re stuck, tell you what to focus on and what to ignore. That makes a difference," says Saxena.

How much of a difference it makes became evident to them during a project to find candidates for Uber in 2018. Five of those who were eventually hired came from engineering colleges in tier-3 towns whose students normally find it hard to get jobs. “One of them got an offer of ₹35 lakh a year which became a story in his local newspaper because it wasn’t normal. Students from these colleges normally get jobs paying ₹2-5 lakh a year," recalls Saxena.

Setting a path

The founders were intrigued and started talking with these students and other successful candidates from a similar background. “One common pattern we observed was they had an older sibling who worked at Google or a cousin at some other good company who told them what to learn. Invariably, they had a mentor giving them guidance, motivation and coaching," says Saxena.

Scaler Academy has tried to replicate this in its pedagogy. The curriculum is drawn from interactions with recruiters and others in the tech industry. It has 15 full-time faculty conducting online classes thrice a week, supported by 40 part-timers working in tech companies. There are teaching assistants (TAs) who guide students around roadblocks in practice and project work. Students are assigned mentors who have a monthly one-on-one session to plan a learning path.

Mentors are professionals from the tech industry who mostly do it pro bono. Motivation varies from giving something back to the community to connecting with students and identifying candidates for their companies. TAs are from a lower rung in the profession who use this to stay updated and earn an extra buck. They’re moonlighters, committing three hours daily between 9 p.m. and midnight.

InterviewBit’s five-year relationship with tech companies helps with finding mentors and TAs as well as placements. Almost all students from the first batch that graduated in April were placed in jobs, says Saxena.

While the first batch was for fresh graduates, a subsequent batch that completed a one-year programme last month had professionals looking to switch to higher-paying jobs.

There are now three avatars of the programme: Scaler Edge for college students to hone coding skills, Scaler Academy for graduates and others aiming for jobs, and Scaler Plus for professionals to upgrade their careers. InterviewBit raised $20 million in series A funding led by Sequoia India and Tiger Global at the start of this year to scale up the programme.

Alternative avenues

As alternative education avenues emerge, they put another question mark on the plethora of low-quality engineering colleges whose intake has been declining in recent years, as per data from All India Council for Technical Education. This is accentuated by a growing proportion of recruiters who don’t insist on computer science degrees from candidates.

“Across the globe, participation in coding bootcamps is being recognized as a legitimate experience," says Varsha Bhambhani, co-founder of School of Accelerated Learning, which offers job-oriented coding courses online. “In India, it’s still a new phenomenon where startups are early adopters."

It will tie in with a trend towards skill-based hiring for tech jobs. The scepticism over most college degrees in India was summed up in a tweet by Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu last week in response to a recruiter who had interviewed a BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) graduate who hadn’t written a single line of code in college because it wasn’t required. “That is why we just ignore college degrees," tweeted Vembu.

