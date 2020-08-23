Mentors help newbie programmers hack a way into tech world

How much of a difference it makes became evident to them during a project to find candidates for Uber in 2018. Five of those who were eventually hired came from engineering colleges in tier-3 towns whose students normally find it hard to get jobs. “One of them got an offer of ₹35 lakh a year which became a story in his local newspaper because it wasn’t normal. Students from these colleges normally get jobs paying ₹2-5 lakh a year," recalls Saxena.