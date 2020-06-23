When Krishna Mohan Avancha lost his job as a product marketing manager in an IT firm in April, he was fairly sure he would find it hard to land another one. The Hyderabad-based Avancha had more than 15 years of experience, and recruiters had nothing to offer him.

“If something came up, the pay was too low," he said. “I need to plan for the future so I decided to turn myself into a brand," he says. Since April, he had self-published 22 books on marketing on Amazon and is planning to start his own YouTube channel.

Across industries, companies feeling the pinch of a slowdown are giving employees the pink slip. The worst hit among them are mid-level managers with 10 to 20 years of experience. The jobs available for people with such experience are fewer, so many of them are trying to strike a new path and find opportunities.

“By this stage in their career, they are likely to have built expertise. It’s hard to change the line of work. While searching one has to be a little flexible. It’s important to keep professional learning alive and consider project-based work for the moment," says RP Yadav, chairman and managing director, Genius Consultants.

When 42-year-old Nisha Khetan lost her job in 2008, she chose to turn entrepreneur and start her own communications agency. “I had a network I could rely on, but it still took six months to land my first client. We kept changing our offerings and moved from media training for corporates to handling all media duties," she says.

Chandigarh-based Siddharth Gupta was laid off from his role as a business manager in a Bengaluru-headquartered startup recently. He’s now set up an online story sharing platform and is using his network to build it. “It is extremely hard to get noticed but consistency is key to making your mark in a new world," says Gupta.

Those with EMIs or children at school or other financial responsibilities may not be able to start their own businesses or pivot. For them, Yadav advises accepting a position that may pay less in the short term. “Use it as a stepping stone and bargain again once the economy is stable," he says. “One must remember that the situation will improve."

Protima Rodrigues lost her job as a product head in a financial services firm in 2014. She moved to a private equity fund soon after, but the odd hours led to a burn out. She pivoted again, and in 2018, Rodrigues set up True Bay India, a yoga events organizing company. “It is not your fault if you lose your job at a time like this. Be open to newer roles and positions at least till you find something you enjoy," says Rodrigues.

