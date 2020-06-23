Mid managers pivot despite losing jobs to slowdown

Protima Rodrigues lost her job as a product head in a financial services firm in 2014. She moved to a private equity fund soon after, but the odd hours led to a burn out. She pivoted again, and in 2018, Rodrigues set up True Bay India, a yoga events organizing company. “It is not your fault if you lose your job at a time like this. Be open to newer roles and positions at least till you find something you enjoy," says Rodrigues.