Millennials, Gen Z take workcation to ease WFH stress

“We anyway were spending about ₹15-20,000 a month for social activities, so it’s not an additional expense. Plus, it’s my friend’s hostel, so we have trust in the safety and hygiene standards," says Himanshu, who works with an ecommerce company in Bengaluru and drove to Goa with his wife in June. The couple will be heading to their hometown in Assam this week. “After work, I catch up with my friend and other people in the hostel, sometimes we go for a walk on the beach. The change of location has helped me to stop thinking about work constantly. I don’t feel the work pressure, and it has drastically reduced our screen time." He adds: “My wife and I don’t bicker about trivial things, which we had started doing after being at home so long during lockdown."