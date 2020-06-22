Millennials try video call-free days for digital detox

MUMBAI : When Mili Vijay, 39, finishes work for the day, she changes her status on Skype and Microsoft Teams to ‘offline’ to make sure that colleagues in the US or elsewhere don’t ping her. “It’s my way of creating boundaries and taking care of my work-life balance," says the director of centralised monitoring services at IQVIA.

As the working day stretches with people logging in from home, professionals are finding that they’re in front of their screens all day. They’re now consciously keeping tabs on screen time and observing digital detox routines in an effort to put a limit on the hours spent at work.

Towards the end of April, Minal Dubal, 32, took her first day off in more than six weeks but found it difficult to enjoy the break. “I felt guilty that I was not being productive, so I decided I need to make the effort to switch off," says Mumbai-based Dubal, an account director at London-based market research firm Mintel. She’s taught herself not to think of work on days off. “I make sure I don’t switch on my laptop, even to for Netflix. I switch off notifications. If there is something urgent, the person will call," says Dubal.

Vijay’s turning point came after she took five days off in April to spend with her children who were on vacation but at home. She’d been working without a break and realized that it was unhealthy. “Initially, people were reluctant to take leave as they were worried about logging hours. Now, my colleagues and I take days off as we don’t know whether it will be safe to travel anywhere this year," she says. “When my colleagues heard about how I spent the time with my children, it became an example for others," she says from Bengaluru.

Prasadh MS, 41, chief technology officer, Xpheno in Bengaluru, is also teaching himself not to respond the moment he hears WhatsApp ping. He has been campaigning for no video conference days at work. Video calls take longer than voice calls, and there is a sensory overload, he says. “After three or four video conferences, fatigues seeps in. So, when I get even half a day without video calls, I feel relief," he says.

Prasadh’s also nudging colleagues to use email over WhatsApp. “With WhatApp you’re expected to be prompt with responses. When there is a slight delay, people start judging you," he says.

Nishit Kumar, 26, who works with a Bengaluru-based e-learning startup, agrees with Prasadh about video conferences being time-consuming. He arranges to have a video-conference-free day at least once a week. “I find I get work done much faster," says Kumar, who has at least three Zoom calls per day along with a few concalls.

Sonica Aron, founder & MD, Marching Sheep HR Consultancy, says teams that are motivated and secure are crucial to business recovery and continuity. “Organizations must take proactive steps to address what employees might be experiencing," she says.

