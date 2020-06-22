Millennials try video call-free days for digital detox

Vijay’s turning point came after she took five days off in April to spend with her children who were on vacation but at home. She’d been working without a break and realized that it was unhealthy. “Initially, people were reluctant to take leave as they were worried about logging hours. Now, my colleagues and I take days off as we don’t know whether it will be safe to travel anywhere this year," she says. “When my colleagues heard about how I spent the time with my children, it became an example for others," she says from Bengaluru.