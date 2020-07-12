Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party is back in power with 89% of seats in last week’s election, but it’s the party’s worst showing since 1965. It was expecting a bigger majority this time, considering this is a pandemic year and Singaporeans tend to be risk-averse. The main opposition Workers’ Party won 10 of the 93 seats, its biggest haul so far. The vote is widely seen as reflecting the aspirations of younger Singaporeans, wanting a variety of voices representing them. Experts say a more diverse parliament could lead to better policy reforms. For more of the national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Agriculture leads revival

View Full Image Farmers have planted 12 million hectares with rice, preliminary data from the agriculture ministry shows

The monsoon covered all of India 12 days in advance by the end of June, and while some parts received excess rainfall, others recorded a deficiency. Overall, the early monsoon has helped sowing across the country. Farmers have planted 12 million hectares with rice, preliminary data from the agriculture ministry shows. This is an increase of 25% from last year as the robust rain encouraged the expansion of acreage. In a year when all sectors have been ravaged by the coronavirus, agriculture is expected to lead revival, as India has received 14% higher than average rain since the monsoon began on 1 June. Farmers start planting rice, corn, cotton, soybean, sugarcane and peanuts from 1 June. Most farmlands in India are rain-fed, and planting usually lasts through July. Overall farm activity has risen from June onwards, aided by the monsoon. The area under cultivation of various crops has increased 87% so far this season compared to last year.

Rains devastate parts of Asia

View Full Image In Assam, where over 6 lakh have been displaced, and north Bengal too, the flood situation worsened on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang river is flowing at dangerous levels since Friday following days of torrential rain. Officials have declared an emergency and said all rivers are flowing above the danger mark, as monsoon rains continue to lash the state. At least eight people were killed in landslides triggered by flash floods on Friday. In Assam, where over 6 lakh have been displaced, and north Bengal too, the flood situation worsened on Sunday. Across Asia, heavy rain has added to the misery caused by covid-19. In Nepal, monsoon rains have caused flash floods and landslides that killed at least 40 people and displaced thousands. China on Sunday raised its flood response alert to the second highest grade as downpours continued to batter regions along the Yangtze River. Its economic losses due to floods this year total $8.57 billion. Heavy rain continued on Sunday in Japan’s Kyushu, where 66 people have died in floods and landslides in the last week.

We tripled in 70 years

View Full Image Between 2019 and 2020, the world’s population grew by 1.1%, which may not seem like a lot, but it comes to over 80 million people

Between 2019 and 2020, the world’s population grew by 1.1%, which may not seem like a lot, but it comes to over 80 million people. The world has grown from 2.5 billion people in 1950 to 7.7 billion now, and China, India and the US remain the most populous through the decades. Though the world population is increasing, the rate of growth has been slowing, and is expected to drop further. India’s population is expected to overtake China’s by 2024, making it the world’s most populous country, going by UN estimates, which would mean one in every six people on Earth would be an Indian. In the past five years, Africa was the continent with the fastest growing population at 2.51%, and Europe the slowest at 0.12%. Countries in West Asia have witnessed the sharpest population increases over the decades.

Masks protect the GDP too

View Full Image Studies around the world have reinforced the importance of masks to contain the spread of the virus. It could also prevent the need for renewed lockdowns that affect the economy

After months of resistance and mocking people who wore them, US President Donald Trump appeared in public in a face mask during a visit to a military hospital outside Washington on Saturday. India has been ahead of most other countries, making face coverings in public places mandatory—though many people still don’t properly cover their noses and mouths—but despite this case numbers have been rising. Studies around the world have reinforced the importance of masks to contain the spread of the virus. It could also prevent the need for renewed lockdowns that affect the economy. Goldman Sachs estimates that a national mask mandate could prevent the US from losing almost 5% of its gross domestic product. In the UK, where masks are mandatory only on public transport, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to tell Parliament this week it will be compulsory for Britons to wear face masks in shops.

Holidays get costlier

View Full Image In Spain, British tourists who sought the sun have found that their drinks and food have an added covid tax of €1 per table or €1 per drink to help bar owners cover the cost of PPE for staff

As covid-19 retreats in some countries, they’re slowly opening up to tourists. On offer are discounted flights and tickets for local attractions, free covid-19 tests, and in some nations, even coverage of tourists’ medical bills should they be infected on vacation. Some places, though, have made it more expensive for tourists to discourage travel. All foreign travellers to Cambodia will have to deposit $3,000 with the government at the airport to pay for “virus prevention services", including lab testing, medical treatment and accommodation while waiting for test results. If you test negative, they’ll return the deposit after deducting costs of the tests but those who test positive will be charged for additional tests, medical care and if they die, cremation services. In Spain, British tourists who sought the sun have found that their drinks and food have an added covid tax of €1 per table or €1 per drink to help bar owners cover the cost of PPE for staff.

