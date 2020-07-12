Mint Lite | Agriculture leads economic revival in India, population & other news

Between 2019 and 2020, the world’s population grew by 1.1%, which may not seem like a lot, but it comes to over 80 million people. The world has grown from 2.5 billion people in 1950 to 7.7 billion now, and China, India and the US remain the most populous through the decades. Though the world population is increasing, the rate of growth has been slowing, and is expected to drop further. India’s population is expected to overtake China’s by 2024, making it the world’s most populous country, going by UN estimates, which would mean one in every six people on Earth would be an Indian. In the past five years, Africa was the continent with the fastest growing population at 2.51%, and Europe the slowest at 0.12%. Countries in West Asia have witnessed the sharpest population increases over the decades.