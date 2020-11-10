Mint Lite | Agrochemical sector, Trump, travel trends, desert farming & others

A study by satellite communication company, Inmarsat, has revealed that many people do not plan to go back to their earlier travel regime, even after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. Months after most companies have carried on majority of their work remotely, businesses have realized that travelling might not be required after all. The survey was done with 10,000 global respondents, 83% of whom are reluctant to fall back into their old travel habits and 31% will travel less often by air. Within the Asia-Pacific region, only one quarter of people are confident of travelling again in the next six month, lest they catch the covid-19 virus. While this can help save costs for companies, it can have a major impact on aviation, which gets about 55% to 75% of their profit from corporate travelers. According to the International Air Transport Association, losses for the industry can cross $84 billion in 2020.