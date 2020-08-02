Mint Lite | Amit Shah, air quality, Mahatma Gandhi likely on UK money & others

A self-portrait by Rembrandt, done in 1632, sold for $18.7 million at a virtual auction, a record price for a self-portrait by the Dutch master, according to auctioneer Sotheby’s. The original selfie artist, Rembrandt created about 80 paintings, etchings and drawings of himself between the ages of 22 and 63. The previous record for a Rembrandt self-portrait is $8.9 million during an auction in 2003. The top-selling painting was Joan Miró’s 1927 ‘Femme au chapeau rouge’, which sold for $28.8 million, following an 11-minute bidding battle. And on stage too, there’s interest in art—a Broadway musical on the drama and mystery surrounding the world’s most expensive painting is set debut in New York in 2022. ‘Salvator Mundi!’ will tell the tale of Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait of Jesus, which was lost for hundreds of years after it was painted in the 1500s and rediscovered in 2005. After being in private hands for years, it was shown in London in 2011 and then sold at an auction in Christies for $450.3 million in 2017. And again, the painting hasn’t been seen since.