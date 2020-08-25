Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech arm and China’s leading mobile payments firm, filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Tuesday and could raise as much as $30 billion in what would be the world’s largest IPO. Ant’s initial public offering would be the first simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and the year-old Shanghai STAR Market, Reuters reports. Ant, already the world’s most valuable unicorn, or unlisted tech firm valued over $1 billion, did not disclose the size or other details in its preliminary prospectus. For more national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Burden of being a refugee

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of clashes between insurgents and Myanmar security forces that sparked off a large-scale migration. Over a million Rohingya refugees, who live in the world’s largest settlement in Bangladesh, decided against a mass gathering to mark their “Remembrance Day" due to the pandemic. In India, about 18,000 Rohingyas have been living in camps. Most work as labourers on construction sites. Since covid-19 has killed most jobs in the informal sector, most of the 200,000 refugees in India, are without work or money. They say discrimination has risen due to fear about the virus. Less than 10% of refugees in India have been granted work permits. Most work informally as translators for medical tourists, in construction jobs or as tour guides, all jobs wiped out by the pandemic.

Qatar, who will pay dues?

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup draws closer, the Qatar government is yet to deliver on promised reforms to protect migrant workers involved in the building and servicing of stadiums, hotels, transport and other infrastructure for the event, Human Rights Watch has said in a new report. The salary abuses cut across occupations, from baristas, guards and construction workers to engineering and management staff. Withheld and unpaid salaries, indebted workers, tying work visas to employers in a system known as kafala, and other wage abuses, are widespread across at least 60 companies in Qatar. “Ten years since Qatar won the right to host the FIFA World Cup 2022, migrant workers are still facing delayed, unpaid, and deducted wages," it said. Qatar has been dependent on two million migrant workers, who make up 95% of its labour force. Wage abuses have been further exacerbated since covid-19.

‘Clean’ tweets please

The number of legal requests to remove or with-hold content Twitter received from India rose from 10 in 2014 to 913 in 2019, shows the platform’s latest transparency report. India’s requests put it at No.5 among nations that asked Twitter to remove content which ran counter to local laws, after Japan, Russia, Turkey and South Korea. India is at the fifth spot but its requests are still few compared to Japan, Russia and Turkey, which together account for 86% of the global volume of legal demands. In terms of demands to send in information about accounts from governments and law enforcement agencies, India stands fourth, after the US, Japan and France. The report said there was a 95% rise in the number of accounts against which Twitter took action for violating its guidelines.

Africa free of wild polio

Africa is free of wild polio, four years after the last cases were recorded in Nigeria, the Africa Regional Certification Committee for Polio Eradication, supported by WHO, has said. About a decade ago, Nigeria accounted for half of all global polio cases. Polio is now endemic only to Afghanistan and Pakistan, where vaccination drives have been disrupted by covid-19. India was declared polio-free in 2014. This, however, doesn’t mean Africa is polio-free: cases remain of vaccine-derived polio, a rare mutated form of the weakened virus contained in the oral polio vaccine, which can spread. Eradicating polio requires more than 90% of children to be immunized, and continuing mass vaccination campaigns despite the pandemic is crucial, WHO has said. The UN health body has estimated that 80 million children in 68 countries are at risk of contracting diphtheria, polio and measles due to the ongoing pandemic.

Greta’s GDP year is done

After a year of being the voice of conscience to try and force world leaders to take action on climate change, Greta Thunberg, 17, is back at school in Stockholm, and posted a photograph of her first day. She’s since tweeted in support of Indian students demanding that NEET and JEE exams be postponed, saying its “deeply unfair" to force exams on students amid the pandemic and at a time when “millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods". Lots of students take a break from education, but Thunberg’s unusual gap year started in August 2019, with a 4,800km trip across the Atlantic on a zero-emissions yacht to speak at UN climate summits. “How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she said during her now famous speech at the UN. She’s led protests and school strikes, and has got hundreds of youth and adults to think about climate change.

