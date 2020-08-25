Mint Lite | Ant Group, Rohingya refugees, Greta NEET tweets and others

After a year of being the voice of conscience to try and force world leaders to take action on climate change, Greta Thunberg, 17, is back at school in Stockholm, and posted a photograph of her first day. She’s since tweeted in support of Indian students demanding that NEET and JEE exams be postponed, saying its “deeply unfair" to force exams on students amid the pandemic and at a time when “millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods". Lots of students take a break from education, but Thunberg’s unusual gap year started in August 2019, with a 4,800km trip across the Atlantic on a zero-emissions yacht to speak at UN climate summits. “How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," she said during her now famous speech at the UN. She’s led protests and school strikes, and has got hundreds of youth and adults to think about climate change.