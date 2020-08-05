Mint Lite | Ayodhya Ram temple, Lebanon food crisis, nuclear weapons & others

Despite the covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a grand ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a Ram temple at Ayodhya. India’s coronavirus case count is among the fastest growing, about 50,000 new infections a day and a record number of deaths. Wednesday was also the first anniversary of the day when the Centre revoked special status of J&K, and made it a Union Territory along with Ladakh. Curfew has been in force in Kashmir since, and 4G internet services have still not been restored. For more national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Lebanon’s food crisis

View Full Image Lebanon needs a supply for at least three months to ensure food security

Lebanon’s main granary at Beirut port was destroyed in a massive blast on Tuesday night, leaving the country with less than a month’s reserves of wheat. The country’s government has, however, said it has enough in the near-term to avoid a crisis. Lebanon needs a supply for at least three months to ensure food security. The explosion on Tuesday in Beirut killed about 100 people and injured more than 4,000, while the search for survivors continues. At the time of the blast, the granary had about 15,000 tonnes of the grain, much less than its capacity of 120,000 tonnes. Beirut’s port is the main entry point for food imports for about six million people. The ports of Tripoli, Saida, Selaata and Jiyeh will now handle grain. Four ships with 28,000 tonnes of wheat are heading to Lebanon and will probably berth at Tripoli, but international help will be required to patch the supply chain, the government said.

Sri Lanka goes to polls

View Full Image The Sri Lanka election commission estimated a turnout of 65-70% in a population of 21 million.

Despite fears of the novel coronavirus, Sri Lankans streamed into polling centres on Wednesday to elect a new parliament. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who dissolved the House and called for early elections in March, is seeking a two-thirds majority in the 225-seat parliament with the idea of pushing through constitutional changes to strengthen power. The election commission estimated a turnout of 65-70% in a population of 21 million. Polling has been postponed twice because of the covid outbreak. Sri Lanka had reported 2,828 cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths as of Tuesday, lower than most Asian countries. But the pandemic has affected tourism and exports on which Sri Lanka is dependent. Gotabaya’s older brother and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa is likely to return as prime minister if he wins. The opposition led by Sajith Premadasa, son of assassinated president Ranasinghe Premadasa, has warned of autocracy if the presidency is invested with more powers. Votes are to be counted on Thursday and the results declared.

Hiroshima, 75 years on

View Full Image Country – Total number of nuclear weapons

Thursday marks 75 years since the US dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. It bombed Nagasaki three days later. About 200,000 people died in the bombings in 1945, and thousands later of injuries and radiation-related illness. Japan surrendered six days later, ending WWII. Memorial ceremonies on 6 August in Hiroshima and on 9 August in Nagasaki will be scaled down this year as Japan struggles with an aggressive second wave of covid-19 infections. Though nuclear weapons have not been used in war since, the US and Russia together hold about 90% of the world’s 13,400 nuclear weapons (see chart). In the last few years, non-proliferation efforts have faltered. US, Russia, China, India and Pakistan are nuclear powers constantly at loggerheads, Iran is re-stocking its nuclear programme, while North Korea is expanding its arsenal. Yet, there isn’t enough information about the status of nuclear arsenals. In 2019, the US ended the practice of publicly disclosing the size of its stockpile. Russia and Israel refuse to publicly disclose details. China, India and Pakistan are all cagey about their weapons.

Virus spoils the party

View Full Image After close to half a year of being stuck at home, young people are going out and meeting friends, setting off a new wave of coronavirus cases

After close to half a year of being stuck at home, young people are going out and meeting friends, setting off a new wave of coronavirus cases. WHO has said there’s been a threefold increase in infections among those aged 15-24 in the last five months. Its analysis of six million infections between 24 February and 12 July found that the share of people aged 15-24 years rose to 15% from 4.5%. Spain, Germany, France and Japan, which are witnessing a second wave, have said that many of the newly infected are youth. Scientists say it’s new experiences, social interaction and independence that help the brain, as well as a sense of identity, develop. The 10-24 age is a period of life “characterised by heightened sensitivity to social stimuli" and increased need for peer interaction, says a June study in The Lancet. Lack of contact with peers in adolescence might have far-reaching consequences, the study says.

Making the perfect brew

View Full Image A group of Chinese scientists confirmed that water heated in a microwave isn’t as hot as that warmed in a kettle

This will probably warm the hearts of purists who swear by tea brewed on a stove being better than a quick cuppa from a microwave. A group of Chinese scientists confirmed that water heated in a microwave isn’t as hot as that warmed in a kettle. A team at University of Electronic Science and Technology of China found microwaves heat liquids unevenly, making the liquid at the top of the container much hotter than the bottom, and published the findings in AIP Advances. When a liquid is warmed on a stove from below, the process of convection pushes warmer liquid from the bottom towards the top, allowing a cooler section of the liquid to contact the heat source, resulting in a uniform temperature. So tea made on a stove may be warmer, but there’s other research to show that microwaves draw out more of tea’s potentially beneficial compounds like catechins and caffeine, CNN reports. So, the debate continues.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran.

