Mint Lite | Ayodhya Ram temple, Lebanon food crisis, nuclear weapons & others

Thursday marks 75 years since the US dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. It bombed Nagasaki three days later. About 200,000 people died in the bombings in 1945, and thousands later of injuries and radiation-related illness. Japan surrendered six days later, ending WWII. Memorial ceremonies on 6 August in Hiroshima and on 9 August in Nagasaki will be scaled down this year as Japan struggles with an aggressive second wave of covid-19 infections. Though nuclear weapons have not been used in war since, the US and Russia together hold about 90% of the world’s 13,400 nuclear weapons (see chart). In the last few years, non-proliferation efforts have faltered. US, Russia, China, India and Pakistan are nuclear powers constantly at loggerheads, Iran is re-stocking its nuclear programme, while North Korea is expanding its arsenal. Yet, there isn’t enough information about the status of nuclear arsenals. In 2019, the US ended the practice of publicly disclosing the size of its stockpile. Russia and Israel refuse to publicly disclose details. China, India and Pakistan are all cagey about their weapons.